Gabon’s military reopens country’s borders in wake of coup

Gabon's coup leaders on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of the country's borders which had been closed after this week's military takeover, which deposed President Ali Bongo.

Col. Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesman for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), the formation created in the aftermath of the coup, said on national television that the decision is aimed to "promote the continuity of the state while demonstrating our firm will to meet our international commitments."

"Anxious to preserve respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbors and the international community, the CTRI has decided to reopen Gabon's land, air and sea borders with immediate effect," he said.

The borders had been closed after a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television on Wednesday and announced they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

Bongo was in power for more than a decade. The coup leaders named Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as the country's transitional president, who is due to be sworn in on Monday.

On Friday, Nguema met diplomatic corps in Gabon and representatives of civil society to brief them about ongoing reforms which he said aim "to build a strong democracy and improve governance in order to better lives of Gabonese."