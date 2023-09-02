After slamming Hong Kong, Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China

Typhoon Saola on early Saturday made landfall in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, after slamming Hong Kong.

Authorities said the typhoon is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains in the coastal province as thousands of people have been evacuated from different areas to safe places.

According to the province's meteorological observatory, with a maximum wind speed of 42 to 46 meters per second (94-103 miles per hour), the typhoon landed in the coastal area of Jinwan District in Zhuhai and is expected to move west by south along the coastline of Guangdong at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour (9-12 miles per hour), state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

So far nearly 800,000 people in the Guangdong province have evacuated while around 80,000 fishery vessels returned to harbors.

One person was killed in Shenzhen after a tree fell and hit a vehicle, according to local media reports.

This is the ninth typhoon that hit China this year.

On Friday, hundreds of flights were canceled in Hong Kong due to the typhoon. The flight operation started resuming on Saturday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK).

"Public transport hasn't gone back to normal. We urge travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport early," the broadcaster quoted Chapman Fong, deputy director of the airport operations as saying.

In Philippines, at least one person was killed and 387,000 others were affected by Typhoon Saola.