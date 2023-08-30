ASSAD REGIMES DECISION TO HIKE FUEL PRICE PROTESTED ACROSS SYRIA

The ongoing civil war in Syria, which started in 2011, has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, forced millions to flee their homes, and plunged the nation into severe turmoil.

The turmoil has extended to the point where the local currency has faced a collapse. The Syrian Pound, valued at around 7,000 at the start of 2023, has now plummeted to approximately 15,000. This has led to a sharp rise in the prices of essential goods and basic commodities, making them increasingly unaffordable for the populace.

Compounding these challenges, the occupation of oil-rich areas in the northern and eastern parts of the country by the US-backed terrorist organization PKK/YPG has driven up fuel prices. This has led to long lines at gas stations, while farmers who need fuel for harvesting their crops face severe difficulties.

The announcement of a fuel price hike by the Assad regime triggered widespread protests, particularly concentrated in the southern city of Suweida, home to the Druze minority, and Deraa, often seen as the birthplace of Syria's uprising in 2011.

The demonstrations in Suweida have gained momentum over the course of a week, with protesters voicing demands that initially centered on improving living conditions but have evolved to include regime change and the implementation of United Nations Resolution 2254.

Interestingly, the protests in Suweida have been notable for the active participation of women in the sit-in demonstrations.

The protests have expanded beyond these initial demands, now encompassing grievances related to agreements signed by the Syrian government with allies Russia and Iran in recent years, particularly pertaining to investments in Syrian ports, airports, and land.

In a video from the news outlet Al-Rased, demonstrators can be heard chanting slogans like "We want ports, airports, and lands back."

Reports from local sources indicate that Suweida has not seen demonstrations of this scale since the initial protests in 2011. On the ninth day of the protests, demonstrations were reported in 42 different parts of the city.

Official institutions linked to the Assad regime in both Suweida and Daraa have been reported closed, and Druze flags were displayed at the Suweida branch of the Baath Party.

Conversely, the Association of Southern Tribes released a statement warning against the emergence of 'terrorist cells' amidst the protests.

While the regime has yet to directly intervene in the protests, it remains unclear whether it will respond to the people's demands. Authorities have also withdrawn some checkpoints to avoid confrontations.

However, there is a prevailing concern that the protests could expand from the south to Damascus and Deir ez-Zor, areas of which are under the regime's control.

Due to the ongoing civil war and instability in Syria, global awareness of the situation primarily relies on local news sources. Thus far, Suwayda24, an internet news site, has been a primary source of information for international press.

Raayan Maruf, Editor-in-Chief of Suwayda24, provided significant insights into the protesters in an interview with Reuters, describing the unrest as "a civil unrest like never before." He also highlighted the broad support the protests have garnered within the Druze community and its religious leaders.

This is a crucial development, considering the Druze community's historical neutrality in the civil war. However, recent events indicate a shift in this stance.

While the trajectory of the protests remains uncertain, it's clear that the Druze community in Syria has taken a stand against the Assad regime.







