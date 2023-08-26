Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel waging 'religious war' to evacuate Aqsa

Israeli forces attacked those who came to perform Friday prayers at the door of Masjid al-Aqsa.



Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said in a written statement that the events will lead the Palestinian people to pray more at the Masjid al-Aqsa.



"This attack is part of Israel's religious war to evacuate Masjid al-Aqsa." he said.



Sabri argued that Israel's suppression and mistreatment of vulnerable worshippers reflected "its inherent vulnerability and timidity."



Azzam al-Hatib, head of the Jerusalem Islamic Foundations Administration, also condemned the attack of the Israeli police on those who came to Masjid al-Aqsa to perform Friday prayers.



In his statement, al-Hatib said, "Israel must fulfill its obligations as the occupying power in East Jerusalem. According to international law, Israel has no right to impose any restrictions on entry to the Masjid al-Aqsa."



Hamas Spokesperson Mohammed Hammade also said in a written statement that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for attacking worshipers in Aqsa.



"The Palestinian people will make Israel pay a heavy price for this fascist attack on worshipers in Aqsa and will teach it a lesson," the statement by Hamas said.



At the entrance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known as the Bab al-Asbat Gate, numerous Israeli police officers began conducting identity checks on those entering the sacred site.



According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent, during this process, Israeli police assaulted an individual, leading to a commotion.











