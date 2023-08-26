Turkish winger Yunus Akgun joins Leicester City

Galatasaray's Turkish winger Yunus Akgun has joined Leicester City, the English Premier League side announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old agreed to a season-long loan switch to the English Premier League side.

"I'm so excited to be here," he said. "It was amazing yesterday. When I arrived, the way I was greeted by the Club and the staff here, they were all very friendly, the people were lovely to me, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm so happy that I made the right decision."

Akgun helped Galatasaray bag three Turkish Super Lig titles.













