Hamas claims attack that killed 2 Israelis in West Bank

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack that left two Israeli settlers dead near the West Bank city of Nablus last week.

Two Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack on their vehicle in the town of Huwara near Nablus on August 19.

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, published pictures of the two dead Israelis on Telegram network with a captain reading: "Our struggle continues, and our operations will not stop."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Israeli threats will not discourage the Palestinian resistance.

"The resistance has become more effective and capable of taking action to cause losses among the occupation forces," he told the local Al-Aqsa radio station.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns along with attacks and assaults carried out by Israeli settlers who are usually guarded by the Israeli army.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 34 Israelis - soldiers and settlers-have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, marking the highest figure of Israeli fatalities since 2005.









