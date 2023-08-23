IRANS SISTAN-BALUCHISTAN PROVINCE: HUNDREDS HOSPITALIZED AMIDST ONGOING SANDSTORM HAVOC

It has been reported that hundreds of individuals affected by a sandstorm in the Sistan-Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Mecid Muhibbi, the Emergency Services Chief of Sistan-Baluchistan, provided information regarding the matter.

Muhibbi stated, "Within a span of 120 days, a total of 488 people from the cities of Zabul, Zehek, Hamun, Hirmend, and Nimruz, located in the northern part of Sistan-Baluchistan, sought medical attention at hospitals. Out of these, 64 received inpatient treatment."

The Iranian official, mentioning that the sandstorm is expected to last for a week in the region, advised the public, particularly patients, children, and the elderly, to avoid going outside unless necessary and to use masks.

It is noted that in Zehek, the visibility dropped to 300 meters, and in Zabul, it fell to 700 meters.