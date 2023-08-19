Israeli forces seriously injure Palestinian teen in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian teen was severely wounded Friday by gunfire from Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police said in a statement that that the victim had thrown a Molotov cocktail at them in the Silwan neighborhood before forced opened fire.

The victim was identified as a Palestinian child, 15, who sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Israeli forces frequently conduct raids on homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, detaining Palestinians on various charges.

Tensions between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers occasionally escalate during the raids, leading to sporadic incidents.