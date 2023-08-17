Israeli army demolishes Palestinian school in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank under the pretext of lacking a license, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

The Israeli authorities demolished Ein Samia School, located east of Ramallah, which provides educational services to a number of students in the Bedouin community, a ministry statement said.

The ministry condemned the operation, saying that it "comes with the approaching start of the new school year, which means that students in this Bedouin community are deprived of their right to education."

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force "stormed the Ein Samia community and began dismantling the school, which was built of tin."

The school falls within Area C which constitutes 61% of the West Bank and is under Israel's security and administrative control.

The school was established before the start of the last academic year, with European support.

The Israeli authorities prohibit construction or land reclamation in Area C, without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain, according to Palestinians and international human rights reports.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the West Bank including East Jerusalem was divided into three areas A, B, and C.

While Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration, Area B represents 21% of the territory and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control.

Area C, which represents 61% of the West Bank, is under Israel's civil and security control.









