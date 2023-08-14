UAE-backed forces successfully seize Al-Qaeda Camp in Abyan, Yemen

It has been announced that forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC), supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have captured an Al-Qaeda camp in Abyan, Yemen.

The "Southern Shield" website, associated with the STC, featured statements from Abyan's Security Director, Ali al-Zib. Al-Zib indicated that a military camp linked to Al-Qaeda in the Mudiyah region of Abyan was "seized in an operation carried out by the army and security forces."

Al-Zib mentioned that Al-Qaeda elements had fled to rural areas, stating that "security forces continue their operations to maintain stability in the region."

On August 7th, the STC announced that it had launched a military operation against Al-Qaeda elements in the central districts of Abyan province.

In a bomb attack on August 10th targeting forces of the Hizam Security Belt, which is under the STC, a commander and three soldiers lost their lives.

As one of the conflicting parties in Yemen, the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda primarily maintains its presence in desert regions and certain coastal cities.

Conflict has persisted in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthi forces, who have held the capital city Sana'a and some areas since September 2014, and government-affiliated forces.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.