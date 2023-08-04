Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank early Friday.

"A citizen was killed by Israeli army bullets in the Tulkarem camp," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

It added: "The martyr was young man Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, who was shot in the head by occupation soldiers at point-blank range."

Clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian young men and Israeli forces when they stormed the Tulkarem refugee camp. During the confrontations, Israeli forces used live metal bullets and tear gas canisters.













