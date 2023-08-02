Palestinian presidential spokesperson condemns Israeli government for crimes in West Bank

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinian Presidential Spokesperson Nebil Abu Rudeineh condemned the Israeli government for the crimes committed in the West Bank, stating that the international silence and lack of accountability have allowed Israel to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people.

Referring to the killings of young people in Jerusalem and Hebron by Israel, Abu Rudeineh said:

"The occupying forces are challenging international law with daily killing operations, extrajudicial executions in public squares, raids on cities, villages, and camps, and persisting in the harshest collective punishments against our people. These actions contradict humanitarian and international law and legitimacy."

Abu Rudeineh called on international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and implement the decisions. He urged the U.S. administration to intervene before it is too late, emphasizing that the responsibility for the deteriorating situation lies with both the U.S. and Israel.

Yesterday, the Israeli army killed two people, one of them a child, in East Jerusalem and Hebron.