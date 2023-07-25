Israeli newspapers protest judicial reform with black front pages

Following the controversial judicial reform in Israel, some newspapers printed their front pages in black.

Yediot Ahronot, Israel Hayom, Haaretz, and TheMarker newspapers featured the phrase "a black day for Israeli democracy" on their black-printed front pages.

Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Harkov reported that there was a commercial relationship behind the incident.

Harkov tweeted, "It was very surprising to see the newspapers carry the phrase 'a black day for Israeli democracy' on their headlines, but it turned out to be an advertisement."

A group called "High-Tech Protest" also announced on Twitter that they paid for the advertisement to print the front pages of the newspapers in black. The protest group described itself as "a group composed of hundreds of high-tech companies, entrepreneurs, and investors across Israel, guiding Israel's advanced technology and feeling a sense of mission and responsibility for the country's future."

Israel's far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, claimed on his social media account that the advertisement in the newspapers was funded by foreign organizations that have been financing the ongoing protests in the country for months.

The controversial judicial reform in Israel, which has been the cause of mass protests for months, includes a bill that was passed in the parliament yesterday to limit the Supreme Court's oversight over the government.