Israel's Netanyahu to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his office in Jerusalem, 09 July 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discharged from hospital on Monday following a procedure to implant a pacemaker, his office said.

Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, late on Saturday. On Sunday, he issued a video statement saying he was "doing excellently" and planning to attend a key judicial reform vote in parliament on Monday.