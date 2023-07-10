Israel, US launch joint aerial drill amid tension with Iran

Israel and the United States launched a joint aerial exercise on Monday amid tension with Iran, according to the Israeli military.
In a statement, the army said the Juniper Oak drill aims to prepare for situations where there would be conflict "at a distance."
The exercise simulates strikes on strategic targets in depth of enemy territory. It also includes midair refueling activities using KC-46 aircraft, known as a mobile gas tank.
Israel is scheduled to receive four KC-46 aircraft from the US in 2025.
Although the statement did not say the air drill was directed against Iran, but the nature of the exercise couldn't be a threat message to any of Israel's adversaries in the region except for Tehran.
Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.
Tel Aviv said at several occasions that it may unilaterally act against Iran if required.