Israel, US launch joint aerial drill amid tension with Iran

Israel and the United States launched a joint aerial exercise on Monday amid tension with Iran, according to the Israeli military.

In a statement, the army said the Juniper Oak drill aims to prepare for situations where there would be conflict "at a distance."

The exercise simulates strikes on strategic targets in depth of enemy territory. It also includes midair refueling activities using KC-46 aircraft, known as a mobile gas tank.

Israel is scheduled to receive four KC-46 aircraft from the US in 2025.

Although the statement did not say the air drill was directed against Iran, but the nature of the exercise couldn't be a threat message to any of Israel's adversaries in the region except for Tehran.

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Tel Aviv said at several occasions that it may unilaterally act against Iran if required.













