Foreign diplomats assess damage caused by Israeli raid in Jenin

Dozens of foreign diplomats visited the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Saturday to check on the destruction caused by a recent Israeli military raid.

Diplomats from 30 countries met with locals and representatives of NGOs and listened to them about the situation in the camp following the Israeli assault.

The visit was organized by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

"The [Israeli] military assault on Jenin was painful," Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the EU representative to the Palestinian Authority, told a press conference held at the camp.

He stressed that what happened in the camp was a "violation of international law."

The European diplomat said Saturday's visit aims to show solidarity with the civilian population in the Jenin camp, to see the damage that has occurred and to submit reports to their capitals on what happened in the city.

He said the Israeli raid has inflicted damage on hundreds of homes and water and sewage networks in the camp.

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry. Among the fatalities were five minors.

The two-day Israeli raid has also left a trail of destruction across the West Bank city.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.



