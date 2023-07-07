Israeli settlers assault Palestinians across West Bank

Israeli settlers late on Thursday carried out a series of assaults against Palestinians and their properties across the occupied West Bank.

According to the state news agency WAFA, a group of settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, threw rocks on Palestinian cars near the village of Ein al-Beida, eastern West Bank.

A similar incident was also reported in western Tulkarem city, north of the West Bank, causing damage to many Palestinian cars.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said an injured infant survived a settlers attack when the ambulance that was transporting him to hospital came under settlers' assault.

Other attacks by settlers were also reported in areas near Nablus city and Salfit city, north of the West Bank, where settlers opened live fire on Palestinians and their properties but no injuries were reported.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

On Monday, Israeli forces launched their largest raid in Jenin in more than 20 years, including on its refugee camp, killing 12 Palestinians including five children, according to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 192 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 26 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

















