2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Nablus

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces' fire after they stormed the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank early Friday morning, inciting an armed clash with Palestinian gunmen.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews "transferred the bodies of two martyrs from the Old City of Nablus."

Another Palestinian was also injured, it added.

Earlier, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli special force stormed the Old City of Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

These witnesses saw Israeli military reinforcements enter the city from Al-Quds Street toward the Old City.

This came less than two days after an Israeli army raid in the Jenin camp that killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 140 others, 30 of whom were seriously injured.