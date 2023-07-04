ISRAELS ASSAULT ON PALESTINIANS IN JENIN: A DEVASTATING MASSACRE

Israel's aggressive and bloody incursion into the occupied West Bank continues to wreak havoc, prompting urgent calls for the protection of civilians and heightening concerns of an imminent and devastating war.

The recent ground and air attack on the Jenin refugee camp stands as the largest military operation in the region since the Second Intifada, a mass Palestinian uprising against Israel's decades-long occupation.

Tragically, the ongoing offensive has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, at least eight individuals, including two children, have been killed thus far. Additionally, a ninth Palestinian was fatally shot by Israeli soldiers near Ramallah, Nidal Obeidi, the mayor of Jenin, condemned the attack as nothing short of a "real massacre" and an attempt to obliterate every aspect of life within the city and the camp, he stressed that the victims of this aggression extend beyond resistance fighters, as civilians are also being killed and injured.

The municipality of Jenin has reported the interruption of water and electricity services to the refugee camp due to the ongoing combat, forcing the evacuation of approximately 3,000 people.

The Israeli military, deploying hundreds of forces, employing drone strikes from the sky, and launching rockets into the densely populated camp, has not only inflicted harm on human lives but has also targeted critical infrastructure, causing significant destruction to homes and roads.

Jenin, known as a hotbed of resistance against the Israeli occupation, has endured repeated Israeli incursions in the past. Just two weeks ago, at least seven Palestinians were killed during another Israeli assault on the city. Despite Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's claims that there are no plans to expand the operation to the rest of the occupied West Bank, armed confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters near the refugee camp persist, leading to the reinforcement of military personnel.

Among the victims of this recent tragedy, two young lives were tragically cut short. Nouruddin Husam Yousef Marshoud, aged 15, and Majdi Younis Saud Ararawi, aged 17, were identified as the young victims in Jenin, according to Defense for Children International–Palestine. The oldest of the nine victims was 23-year-old Mohammed Muhannad al-Shami, adding to the devastating toll of this relentless offensive.

Moreover, disturbing reports have emerged that journalists covering the events in Jenin have been directly targeted by Israeli live fire. This blatant aggression against members of the press represents a flagrant violation of press freedom and highlights the dangers faced by journalists in conflict zones who strive to bring truth and transparency to the world.

As the situation intensifies and civilian casualties mount, the international community is increasingly alarmed by the potential consequences of this aggression. Urgent appeals for the protection of innocent lives, as well as the safeguarding of journalists' safety and freedom, echo worldwide. The need for a swift and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has never been more pressing, as the lives of countless individuals hang in the balance.







