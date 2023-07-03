US MUSLIM GROUP CONDEMNS ISRAELS WAR CRIMES IN WEST BANK CITY OF JENIN

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday condemned "war crimes" against Palestinian civilians in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, calling on the US to "take concrete action to stop the Israeli government's escalating human rights abuses".

"We strongly condemn the war crimes that Benjamin Netanyahu's racist government is committing against Palestinian civilians in the Jenin refugee camp using American taxpayer dollars, and we call on the State Department to do the same," Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of the Muslim advocacy group, said in a statement.

"Between these ongoing attacks on refugees, violent settler rampages, illegal settlement expansion, the murder of dozens of Palestinian children this year alone, and the refusal to hold anyone accountable for the brazen assassination of American citizen and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Israeli government is completely out of control because it does not expect to face any consequences from the Biden administration," Awad said.

"This must change," he added.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Monday, including eight in Jenin, according to the Health Ministry. At least 50 other Palestinians were injured.















