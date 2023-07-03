At least 9 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Smoke billows from houses inside a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 3, 2023, after an Israeli strike. (AFP Photo)

Nine Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that eight of the fatalities were in Jenin city and one in Ramallah.

Ten of those injured were in serious condition, the ministry said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes struck a house in the Jenin refugee camp with at least three missiles. Israeli forces backed by bulldozers also raided the camp, triggering clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

An Israeli soldier was hospitalized after he was slightly injured by shrapnel from a hand grenade during the military operation, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the operation was focused on the Jenin refugee camp and was "part of a series of actions that we carry out and will continue to carry out."

According to Israeli military sources, more than 1,000 troops were involved in the Jenin operation.

In Ramallah city, a 21-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head by Israeli forces north of al-Bireh city.

Witnesses said that armed clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the Beit El military checkpoint between the cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.





























