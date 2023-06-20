Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Tubas on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that another Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire.

The casualties occurred when a special Israeli force staged a raid into the city, witnesses said.

Early Tuesday, four Israeli settlers were killed and four others injured when two gunmen opened fire at a gas station adjacent to the settlement of Eli between the cities of Ramallah and Nablus.

The attack came one day after six Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military raid in Jenin city on Monday.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.









