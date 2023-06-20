Israeli military raid in Jenin claims the life of a Palestinian, bringing the death toll to six

A Palestinian died of wounds from an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, taking the death toll to six, according to the Health Ministry.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by Israeli soldiers in Jenin on Monday and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Israeli raid resulted in the injury of 91 other Palestinians, including 23 in critical condition.

The military incursion triggered clashes with angry local residents during which Israeli forces used live fire, tear gas canisters, and sound bombs.

An Israeli military helicopter fired missiles at a residential building during the raid, marking the first use of military aircraft by Israel in the West Bank since 2002, according to witnesses.

Seven Israeli soldiers were wounded in an ambush of an armored vehicle during the raid, according to the army.

The Israeli raid in Jenin drew a wave of condemnations from several countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Türkiye, and the EU.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.