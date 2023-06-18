News Middle East Jewish settlers provoke tensions by conducting tours and rituals within the courtyard of Masjid al-Aqsa

Jewish settlers provoke tensions by conducting tours and rituals within the courtyard of Masjid al-Aqsa

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, a group of Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli police, entered the Haram-i-Sharif through the Megaribe Gate. During their visit, the settlers engaged in provocative tours and rituals within the courtyard of Masjid al-Aqsa, while the Israeli police restricted the entry of Palestinians into the Haram and detained some of them.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published June 18,2023 Subscribe

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Jewish settlers entered the Haram-i-Sharif through the Megaribe Gate under the protection of the Israeli police.



While fanatic Jews toured and held rituals provocatively in the courtyard of the Masjid al-Aqsa, the Israeli police restricted the Palestinians from entering the Haram-i-Sharif and detained some of them.



According to the peace agreement signed between Israel and Jordan on October 26, 1994, the foundations in Masjid al-Aqsa and Jerusalem are under the auspices of the Jerusalem Islamic Foundations Administration, which is affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Foundations, Islamic Affairs and Holiness.



Jews, who previously visited Masjid al-Aqsa with the permission of the Islamic Foundations Administration of Jerusalem, enter the holy shrine of Muslims, accompanied by police, within the framework of Israel's unilateral decision, which has violated the sovereignty of the Foundations Administration since 2003.



The Islamic Foundations Administration of Jerusalem, which does not recognize this decision by the Israeli authorities, describes such entries as "raid" that violate the sovereignty of Muslims.



Masjid al-Aqsa, located in occupied East Jerusalem, has the distinction of being the first qibla of Muslims.



The Jews are conducting excavations under the claim that the so-called "Solomon Temple" remains under the Masjid al-Aqsa Complex.



The Jewish claim of the so-called "Solomon Temple" being located beneath the Masjid al-Aqsa Complex, which includes the Qibla Masjid, the Dome of the Rock, a museum, madrasahs, and a large courtyard, as well as their assertion of rights to pray in Masjid al-Aqsa, has led to ongoing tensions.











