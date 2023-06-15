PKK/YPG kidnaps 14-year-old from northeastern Syria

The terrorist organization PKK/YPG kidnapped a young teenager from an area in northeastern Syria.

Speaking to Anadolu, Redor al-Ahmed, a spokesman for the Kurdish Independent Association, said PKK/YPG terrorists kidnapped a 14-year-old in Hasakah province.

Ahmed added that the terror group allowed no communication between the abducted children and their families.

PKK/YPG terrorists usually take the young people and children they kidnap to camps for armed training.

In April, a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped by PKK/YPG terrorists from the Manbij district of Aleppo province.

According to UN figures, the terror group kidnapped 221 children in 2021 and added them to its ranks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.