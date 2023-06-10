UAE president tweets in Turkish after meeting President Erdoğan in Istanbul

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday tweeted in Turkish after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

"I had the pleasure of meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during my visit to Türkiye today," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote in Turkish.

"We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and the strategic partnership between our two nations, and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all," he added.

Earlier, Erdoğan met with the UAE president in Istanbul.

No further information was shared on the closed-door meeting.

Al Nahyan, who is in Türkiye to watch the UEFA Champions League final, was among world leaders who congratulated Erdoğan after his reelection on May 28.