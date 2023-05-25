Lebanese Druze leader Jumblatt resigns from leading his party

The Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt on Thursday announced his resignation from the leadership of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) after chairing it around half a century.

According to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, Jumblatt, 73, has called a party conference for June 25 to choose his successor.

He called on his party's general secretariat to complete the relevant procedures of the elections process to elect a new successor for the post, it added.

In 1977, Jumblatt became the PSP leader following the assassination of his father Kamal during the 15-year Lebanese civil war.

After his father's assassination, he also inherited the leadership of the Druze community in Lebanon, making him one of the most important public figures in the Lebanese political scene.

PSP has a parliamentary bloc, known as the Democratic Gathering bloc, of nine lawmakers headed by his son Taymur Jumblatt.

Lebanon has been unable to elect a new president since October 2022 to replace former President Michel Aoun amid differences among political rivals.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May last year, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current status.



