Iran names its new ambassador to Saudi Arabia after 7-year hiatus

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its new ambassador to Saudi Arabia after resuming bilateral relations two months ago, according to local media.

Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and the director-general of Arabian Gulf affairs at the ministry, the news outlet Iran International reported on Monday.

On March 10, Riyadh and Tehran announced resuming their diplomatic ties and reopening embassies, after China-mediated bilateral talks.

Last month, the countries exchanged official visits to discuss and arrange the reopening of their embassies and consulates after a seven-year hiatus.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties in January 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked by a mob following the execution of Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

















