3 killed in Israeli drone attack on Gaza

Three people were killed in a drone attack carried out by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip early Thursday, according to a report.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the bombing targeted an apartment in Khan Yunis, which also left several others injured, some of them severely.

The targeted flat was destroyed and the surrounding properties suffered significant damage, said the report.

In addition, Israeli jets carried out an airstrike on a vacant house and field in Khan Younis. No one was injured as a result of the attack.

According to the report, the number of houses that were completely or partially destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip totaled 14.

Palestinian factions fired a barrage of rockets Wednesday into Israel amid tensions following Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

More than 20 Palestinians were killed and 64 injured in the airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army said the airstrikes were part of Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death last week of a Palestinian who was on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

At least 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to Palestinian figures. Nineteen Israelis have been killed in separate attacks during the same period.