ISRAELI PREMIER BLAMES PREVIOUS GOVT FOR TERROR ATTACKS, REINSTATES DEFENSE MINISTER

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday blamed the previous government for a recent wave of "terror attacks."

"Our country is facing a terror attack. This attack hasn't only started now. During Passover last year, there was a similar provocation ... Under the previous government, the number of terror attacks rose," he told a press conference.

Netanyahu said the previous government showed weakness, emboldening Israel's enemies.

"The previous government handed over gas territory to the enemy without anything in return," he said, referring to a bilateral deal signed late last year.

The Israeli premier vowed to "reestablish Israel's deterrence" in light of recent rocket attacks.

Violence rose across the Palestinian territories after Israeli forces last week forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli raids triggered rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, with Israeli forces retaliating with air and artillery shelling.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu took back his decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was removed after his call to halt the government's judicial overhaul plan which triggered mass protests.

"We are continuing together with full force, for the sake of Israel's security," Gallant tweeted after the announcement.






















