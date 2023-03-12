Syria says 3 soldiers injured in Israeli missile attack

Israel fired missiles on Sunday against targets in northwestern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, citing a military source, Israeli warplanes fired missiles over northern Lebanon at targets in the coastal province of Tartus and Hama province.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles and shot down some of them, SANA said.

Three regime soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack, which also caused property damage.

The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assads regime and groups linked to Iran.