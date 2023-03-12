Iran confirms death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident

Iran's judiciary on Sunday confirmed a death sentence for a Swedish-Iranian dissident, two years after his disappearance at an airport in Türkiye, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

"The death sentence of Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management and leadership of a rebel group called Harakat al-Nidal and the design and execution of numerous terrorist operations in Khuzestan province was approved by the Supreme Court," Mizan Online reported.