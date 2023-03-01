Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank

A young Palestinian died Wednesday of wounds sustained from Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Mahmoud Jamal Hasan Hamedan, 22, was critically injured after being shot during a military raid in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said that its forces and the Shin Bet security service raided a house in the refugee camp.

Two people who were allegedly responsible for a Feb. 27 attack were arrested during the raid and a suspect who was trying to escape from the house was wounded by gunfire.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday and set fire to several Palestinian homes and vehicles. A Palestinian was killed in the attack.

The violence followed the killing of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

Violence has escalated across occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, according to Palestinian figures. At 12 Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians.

















