Türkiye ‘strongly’ condemns Israeli attack in West Bank

Türkiye on Wednesday "strongly" condemned Israeli forces' attack in the West Bank city of Nablus that left at least 10 Palestinians dead and more than 100 injured.



"Israeli authorities must immediately stop such attacks and provocations to prevent a spiral of violence in the region," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.



The ministry wished God's mercy on the Palestinians who lost their lives in the raid and conveyed condolences to the state and the people of Palestine.



Earlier, at least ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Health Ministry.



A ministry statement said 102 others were also injured, including six in critical condition.



According to witnesses, Israeli army forces raided Nablus and surrounded a house in the Old City, triggering an exchange of fire with gunmen. Explosions were also heard in the city.



Israeli forces repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of the Lions' Den group, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year.



Tel Aviv accuses the group of carrying out deadly attacks on Israeli targets.















