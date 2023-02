A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the province of Fars in southern Iran on Wednesday, according to an official announcement.

Iran's National Seismological Center said the earthquake was centered in the village of Dorz, located in southeastern Fars.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

There were no reports on casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.

It followed a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Tuesday, centered in the same village.