6 Palestinians killed, dozens injured by Israeli army fire in Nablus

At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said 71 others were also injured, including six in critical condition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated some 250 people affected by tear gas fired by Israeli forces.

Israeli Army Radio said two Palestinians who were holed up inside a house in Nablus were killed at the end of an Israeli military operation in the city.

Israeli Makor Rishon newspaper reported that Israeli forces eliminated two members of the Lions' Den armed group.

The newspaper said the two Palestinians were involved in an attack in which an Israeli soldier was killed in October.

Israeli army forces raided Nablus early Wednesday and surrounded a house in the Old City, triggering an exchange of fire with gunmen, eyewitnesses said. Explosions were also heard in the city.

Israeli forces repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of the Lions' Den group, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year.

Tel Aviv accuses the group of carrying out deadly attacks on Israeli targets.