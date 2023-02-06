Türkiye committed to leaving Syria after settlement - opposition

A senior member of Syria's political opposition said on Monday that Türkiye had given assurances it would withdraw forces from northern Syria once a final political settlement is reached.

"I met the minister of foreign affairs and the security forces, they...committed to leave Syria after the final settlement," Bader Jamous, president of the opposition Syrian High Negotiations Committee, said through a translator during an online briefing.

The Turkish government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Turkish officials have previously said they expected Ankara's forces would be withdrawn once an agreeable political settlement with Damascus is attained.

Türkiye openly supported Syrian opposition groups during Syria's more than decade-long civil war - fighting has now largely subsided - and seized parts of the northwest, conducting incursions against the YPG militants.

Türkiye says the YPG is a wing of the bloody-minded PKK terror group in southeast Turkey that is deemed a terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.





