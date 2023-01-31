Blinken reiterates U.S. opposition to settlement expansion

 Contact Us
Repeating his call for both sides to de-escalate, Blinken said the United States opposed any action by either side that made a two state solution more difficult to achieve, including settlement expansion, demolitions and evictions, and disturbances to the historic status of holy sites.

Published January 31,2023
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Palestinians faced a "shrinking horizon of hope" and reiterated U.S. opposition to expanding Israeli settlements as he sought to calm tensions after a surge in violence on the West Bank.

Repeating his call for both sides to de-escalate, Blinken said the United States opposed any action by either side that made a two state solution more difficult to achieve, including settlement expansion, demolitions and evictions, and disturbances to the historic status of holy sites.