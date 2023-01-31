Blinken reiterates U.S. opposition to settlement expansion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Palestinians faced a "shrinking horizon of hope" and reiterated U.S. opposition to expanding Israeli settlements as he sought to calm tensions after a surge in violence on the West Bank.

Repeating his call for both sides to de-escalate, Blinken said the United States opposed any action by either side that made a two state solution more difficult to achieve, including settlement expansion, demolitions and evictions, and disturbances to the historic status of holy sites.







