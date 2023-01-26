Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemns attacks leading to civilian killings in West Bank

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned attacks leading to civilian killings in the West Bank, saying it is "deeply concerned" over rising tensions and loss of life that is being experienced "almost every day."

"We have learned with sorrow that many Palestinians lost their lives during the raid by Israeli forces on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank on early Thursday," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's call to the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures effectively to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region and loss of life.

The statement expressed Türkiye's condolences to the Palestinian state and its people, and God's mercy to the Palestinians who lost their lives in the recent attacks.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that nine people were killed in the Jenin refugee camp, adding that an elderly woman is among the victims.

The ministry said 20 others were injured, with four of them in critical condition.

On Thursday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli soldier stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to clashes between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army.

The witnesses noted that clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli forces who used live and metal ammunition and tear gas canisters.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.









