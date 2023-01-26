PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES HEAD OF IRAQS KRG, MOLDOVAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in the capital Ankara on Thursday.



The Turkish presidency did not share any further information on the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.



Erdoğan also received Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu on Thursday.







Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was also present in the meeting.



Another closed-door meeting was held at the Presidential Complex between President Erdoğan and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, the Turkish presidency said.







Meanwhile, Erdoğan received Mohammed Khalil Salman, 13, and his 11-year-old sister Rahaf, two Palestinian siblings who were treated in a Turkish hospital following an Israeli attack.



The siblings were both injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Aug. 6 last year.







The two siblings were brought to Türkiye on Aug. 18 for treatment by order of Erdoğan.