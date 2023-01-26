First Jordanian woman to fly an F-16 fighter jet

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Pilot Saba Al-Thunaibat, a member of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, recorded her name as the first Jordanian woman to fly an F-16 warplane in Jordan.

The Lieutenant Pilot Saba Al-Thunaibat, flew alone in an F-16 fighter jet from the base of the martyr pilot Mowaffaq Al-Salti Air Force.

The Commander of the Royal Air Force, Brigadier General Pilot Muhammad Fathi Hiyasat, said: "This achievement is a dedication to King Abdullah II's support for the role of Jordanian women in general and particularly military, and with the direct interest of the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army in it."

He added that the King addressed Jordanian women with supportive words, "Don't be afraid to participate and move forward," as they are a priority for the country's progress and elevation.









