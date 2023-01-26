Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: It is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden and Finland

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after pro-PKK protests and Quran burning incident by racist politician Rasmus Paludan in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference, Çavuşoğlu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership seperately.





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.





