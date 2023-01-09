2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

Two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the town of Aqqaba in the northern West Bank, triggering clashes with local residents, Voice of Palestine radio reported.

One of the injured was shot in the chest and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the state news agency Wafa said 10 Palestinians were detained in Israeli raids across the West Bank.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, there are currently around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 835 held without charge or trial.



