Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss ways to boost relations

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid met with Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Shammari in the capital Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss ways of strengthening relations between the two countries.

A statement by Abdul Latif's office said the Iraqi leader underlined the depth of relations between Baghdad and Riyadh and the need to bolster them to serve the interests of the two countries and serve regional stability.

The Saudi envoy, for his part, said Riyadh is keen on enhancing mechanisms of cooperation with Iraq in various fields, according to the statement.

The Iraqi-Saudi relations have developed rapidly over the past few years since they were resumed in 2015.

In 1990, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iraq and closed its Baghdad embassy following the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq's then-president, Saddam Hussein.

Iraq has been mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia to end the estrangement that has extended since 2016, in the hope of reaching understandings regarding differences in several files, most notably the Yemen war.