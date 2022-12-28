Yoav Gallant named defense minister in new Israeli gov’t

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday named Yoav Gallant as a defense minister in his incoming government.
Netanyahu announced the appointment on his Twitter account.
Born in 1958, Gallant was a top general in the Israeli army.
In 2015, he entered politics and assumed the ministerial portfolios of housing and immigration.
Gallant joined Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party in 2019.
The Knesset (Israel's parliament) is expected to convene on Thursday to grant confidence to Netanyahu's coalition government.