Yoav Gallant named defense minister in new Israeli gov’t

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday named Yoav Gallant as a defense minister in his incoming government.

Netanyahu announced the appointment on his Twitter account.

Born in 1958, Gallant was a top general in the Israeli army.

In 2015, he entered politics and assumed the ministerial portfolios of housing and immigration.

Gallant joined Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party in 2019.

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) is expected to convene on Thursday to grant confidence to Netanyahu's coalition government.