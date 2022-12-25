NETANYAHUS SON SAYS HIS FATHERS PROSECUTORS ARE GUILTY OF TREASON

News Middle East Netanyahu's son says his father's prosecutors are guilty of treason

The son of Israel's designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for those responsible for his father's corruption trial to be tried for treason.



Yair Netanyahu was referring to officials in the public prosecutor's office and the police, in a radio interview, according to Israeli newspaper the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.



"There was a malicious political coup here," Yair Netanyahu said during the interview that took place on Friday, according to the report.



The prosecutor and the police had known "they were setting up an innocent man who happened to be the prime minister elected by the Israeli people." In doing so, they had "cancelled a democratic election," he said.



"That is called treason," Yair Netanyahu said. "And everyone is invited to look up the law and see what the punishment is for treason. I'll just say that it is not prison time." Israeli media interpreted this as an allusion to the death penalty for treason.



Yair Netanyahu holds no official office but is widely seen as an influential adviser to his father.



Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, launched in 2020, is based on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.



Benjamin Netanyahu has always denied the accusations, claiming he is being persecuted in a "witch hunt."



After winning the election on November 1, Netanyahu formed a right-wing religious coalition.



His government plans far-reaching changes in the law and many believe a targeted weakening of the judicial system, in moves experts say could see the charges against him dropped.











