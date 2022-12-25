At least 27 injured when metal stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

At least 27 people were injured when a metal stage collapsed during a basketball game in Cairo late Saturday.

One of the iron barriers collapsed during the Super Cup game between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad, according to media reports. The game was canceled because of the incident.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar said most of those who were injured suffered broken bones. He said they were taken to hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said the incident occurred because of a scuffle between fans.

A committee was formed to find those responsible for the collapse.



