At least 27 injured when metal stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

At least 27 injured when metal stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Published December 25,2022
AT LEAST 27 INJURED WHEN METAL STAGE COLLAPSES AT BASKETBALL GAME IN EGYPT

At least 27 people were injured when a metal stage collapsed during a basketball game in Cairo late Saturday.

One of the iron barriers collapsed during the Super Cup game between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad, according to media reports. The game was canceled because of the incident.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar said most of those who were injured suffered broken bones. He said they were taken to hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said the incident occurred because of a scuffle between fans.

A committee was formed to find those responsible for the collapse.