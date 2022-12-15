Air pollution claimed nearly 42,000 lives in Iran in 2021 - report

Nearly 42,000 people died in Iran due to air pollution in 2021, according to a member of the environmental committee in the country's parliament.

"More than 41,700 people died in the country in 2021 due to particulate matter of 2.5 microns or smaller," lawmaker Somayeh Rafiei said on Wednesday, citing a report by the World Bank.

Criticizing a recent proposal by the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade to reduce emissions standards on some imported vehicles, Rafiei said that "the cost of air pollution to the country is higher than expected," according to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

In a public sitting, she pointed out that air pollution in the country had caused $7 billion-$11 billion in annual damage, while indirect costs had yet to be calculated.

Rafiei also took aim at the Council of Ministers for accepting the proposal without first going through the official procedures required, saying that this was against the country's clean air law.

"Since March 21, the number of unhealthy days in terms of the air quality index in Tehran has doubled compared to the same period of the previous year," she noted.

"Residents in Tehran had two days with fresh air this year, while the people of Isfahan, Karaj, Ahwaz, and Arak only had one day."

Tehran has in recent years emerged as one of the most polluted cities in the world, with poor air quality forcing the closure of schools and businesses.