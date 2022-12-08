Yemen, UAE sign military cooperation, counter-terrorism agreement

Yemen and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a cooperation deal Thursday concerning military, security and counter-terrorism, according to media reports.

The deal was signed during a meeting between Yemeni Defense Minister Mohsen al-Dairi and UAE's Justice Minister Abdullah Al Nuaimi in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Saba reported.

The agreement is part of efforts to improve military and security coordination between the two countries and it responds to a desire for cooperation that will serve the interests of the peoples of Yemen and the UAE, said Saba.

Al-Dairi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26 to hold talks about the Houthis' efforts to escalate tensions.

Yemen's civil war began in September 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.