EU calls for investigation into Palestinian deaths by Israeli fire

The European Union has called for conducting an investigation into the killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Twitter, the EU said Israeli forces appear to use excessive "lethal force", citing that 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the past 72 hours.

"Gravely concerned about the increasing level of violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.

The EU said 2022 was the "deadliest year since 2006, with 140 Palestinians killed" by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"According to Int'l. law, use of lethal force is strictly limited to situations in which there exists a serious & imminent threat to life &limb. Civilian casualties must be investigated &accountability ensured," it added.

On Friday, a video went viral on social media showing an Israeli soldier in Huwara town, south of Nablus city, while having a scuffle with a Palestinian who tried to escape from him, but the Israeli soldier shot him at point-blank, leaving him badly injured. The Palestinian was later pronounced dead.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

























